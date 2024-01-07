This Is Us' Justin Hartley Kisses Wife Sofia Pernas on Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Justin Hartley is one of the first stars to arrive at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The 46-year-old former This Is Us actor is joined by wife Sofia Pernas on the red carpet for the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin is one of the presenters at the show tonight and he’s there to promote his new CBS series Tracker, which will premiere on February 11 after the Super Bowl.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Justin is wearing a Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Rolex jewelry. Sofia is wearing a Pamella Roland dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and jewelry by Cartier and Diana M.

