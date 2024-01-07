Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 6:13 pm

This Is Us' Justin Hartley Kisses Wife Sofia Pernas on Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

This Is Us' Justin Hartley Kisses Wife Sofia Pernas on Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Justin Hartley is one of the first stars to arrive at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The 46-year-old former This Is Us actor is joined by wife Sofia Pernas on the red carpet for the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin is one of the presenters at the show tonight and he’s there to promote his new CBS series Tracker, which will premiere on February 11 after the Super Bowl.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Justin is wearing a Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Rolex jewelry. Sofia is wearing a Pamella Roland dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and jewelry by Cartier and Diana M.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas on the carpet…

justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 01
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 02
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 03
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 04
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 05
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 06
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 07
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 08
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 09
justin hartley sofia pernas golden globes carpet 10

Photos: Getty
