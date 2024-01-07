Timothee Chalamet Brings Kylie Jenner to Golden Globes 2024

Timothee Chalamet is bringing his fashion A-game once again in Celine at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actor is up for an award tonight! He’s nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for his work as the title role in Wonka. Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

If you don’t know, Timothee is dating Kylie Jenner and he brought her to the event, as witnessed by those inside the venue (via X). They did not walk the red carpet together.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

Browse the gallery to see all of the photos of Timothee Chalamet at the 2024 Golden Globes…