What Did Jennifer Lawrence Say at Golden Globes 2024? She Hilariously Threatened to Leave!

Jennifer Lawrence totally wins for one of the greatest moments at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, even though she didn’t actually win.

The 33-year-old actress was one of the nominees at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work in No Hard Feelings. Her friend Emma Stone won the award for Poor Things.

When Jennifer‘s nomination was announced and she was shown on camera, she hilariously mouthed a message to the audience and it’s now going viral.

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving,” Jennifer said to the camera while motioning to the door. Well, she didn’t win, so we wonder if she’s still there!

Watch the hilarious moment below and make sure to check out all of her red carpet photos!