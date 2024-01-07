Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 8:25 pm

What Happened to Pedro Pascal's Arm? 'Last of Us' Actor Wears Sling to Golden Globes 2024

Pedro Pascal is sporting an injury at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The 48-year-old The Last of Us actor walked the red carpet with his arm in a sling at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It’s not exactly clear what happened to Pedro‘s arm just yet, but it appears he may have broken it.

Pedro hasn’t yet commented on the injury, but he is likely in pain as he wrote “OUCH” on his nails.

If you didn’t know, Pedro is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his work in HBO’s The Last of Us.

FYI: Pedro is wearing a Bottega Veneta black sweater with knot detail, black wool trousers, and black highway ankle boot.

