Aaron Rodgers Reveals the Drugs He Wants to Do Off-Season

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his off-season plans.

The 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback, who spent the current NFL season sitting on the sidelines after tearing his achilles during his first game with the team, is opening up about his psychedelic plans coming up.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m sure there’ll be some sort of ceremony this offseason,” he told Pat McAfee.

“I’m not sure what medicine, but there’ll be something.”

“I definitely encourage people to look into it,” he said, adding that while he wouldn’t outright recommend it, his three-night ayahuasca ceremony was “life-changing,” and is “something that I look forward to doing in some form or fashion this off season as well.”

If you didn’t know, an ayahuasca ceremony involves drinking hallucinogenic tea under the guidance of a shaman.

He spoke about the experience in 2022 with Men’s Health.

“There’s a lot of trust… And surrender, I think, is another good word. You have to surrender to the master plant teacher that is ayahuasca, and there’s naturally some fear around that. And when you do, some pretty incredible things can happen, as was evidenced by night two of my most recent journey. Night one I was still a little resistant, and night two, I fully surrendered to the process and to the master teacher, and she was benevolent in her lessons.”

“There’s a lot of overall happiness that exists when you have a deeper love for yourself. It actually allows you, I feel, to give and receive love better and interact with people with less judgment and less projection,” he continued.

“So that’s one thing I’ve really been working on…if I feel called to sit with that plant medicine or another plant medicine, I will.”

Find out who is currently the highest paid Jets player.