CNN Anchor Sara Sidner Reveals Stage 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Sara Sidner is opening up about her cancer diagnosis.

While appearing on CNN News Central on Monday (Jan. 8), the 51-year-old CNN senior national correspondent became emotional while revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

“I have never been sick a day in my life,” Sara shared. “I don’t smoke. I rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family and yet here I am with stage three breast cancer. It is hard to say out loud.”

Sara then talked about her treatment plan, explaining that she is currently in her second month of chemotherapy treatments and will soon undergo radiation and a double mastectomy.

“Stage three is not a death sentence anymore for the vast majority of women,” Sara explained, “but here is the reality that really shocked my system when I started to research more about breast cancer, something I never knew before this diagnosis: If you happen to be a Black woman, you are 41 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than your white counterparts.”

Sara also voiced the importance of staying on top of your health.

“To all my sisters, Black and white and brown out there, please for the love of God get your mammograms every single year,” Sara said. “Do your self-exams. Try to catch it before I did.”

While noted that she “could have never ever predicted” this situation, Sara concluded by sharing a message of gratitude.

“I have thanked cancer for choosing me,” Sara said. “I’m learning that no matter what hell we go through in life, that I am still madly in love with this life. And just being alive feels really different for me now.”

She continued, “I am happier because I don’t stress about foolish little things that used to annoy me. And now every single day that I breathe another breathe, I can celebrate that I am still here with you.”