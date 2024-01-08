Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special & Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024

David Foster's Daughter Slams Accusation That He 'Abandoned' His Older Children

David Foster‘s daughter Amy is speaking out in response to accusations that hes “abandoned” his older children.

The 74-year-old music producer is the father of a two-year-old son named Rennie with his wife Katharine McPhee, 39, and he also has five older daughters from previous relationships.

David is the father of Allison, 53, Amy, 50, Sara, 42, Erin, 41, and Jordan, 37.

In response to David sharing a video of Rennie playing the drums, someone commented, “Lol!!!! He’s the dad…..he’s also got daughters (he abandoned) older than me.”

Amy spoke out in response to the comment.

“Hi…. I’m a daughter…absolutely no abandonment,” Amy said. “I literally just talked to my dad five minutes ago. Are you sticking up for us? It’s so hard to tell these days… you see a video with an amazing two year old and your take away is something negative? All you have to do is look at the comments and Rennie‘s sisters have all chimed in with compliments… We’re great. We love our dad. Our dad loves us and we love how our dad is with Rennie.”

David and Katharine just had a date night at the Golden Globes.
