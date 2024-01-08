'Echo' Cast - 5 Stars Return to MCU, 5 Make Their Franchise Debut!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting out 2024 with the release of Echo!

Disney+’s new limited series focuses on the character of Maya Lopez aka Echo, who made her MCU debut as a supporting character in 2022′s Hawkeye series.

Echo‘s official synopsis reads: “The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Star Alaqua Cox will be joined by several returning MCU actors, as well as a few who are new to the franchise!

Ahead of the series’ premiere on Tuesday (January 9), we’ve gathered everything there is to know about the cast.

Continue through the slideshow to learn more about the stars of Echo…