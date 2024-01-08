Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special &amp; Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner &amp; Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 7:15 pm

'Echo' Cast - 5 Stars Return to MCU, 5 Make Their Franchise Debut!

'Echo' Cast - 5 Stars Return to MCU, 5 Make Their Franchise Debut!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting out 2024 with the release of Echo!

Disney+’s new limited series focuses on the character of Maya Lopez aka Echo, who made her MCU debut as a supporting character in 2022′s Hawkeye series.

Echo‘s official synopsis reads: “The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Star Alaqua Cox will be joined by several returning MCU actors, as well as a few who are new to the franchise!

Ahead of the series’ premiere on Tuesday (January 9), we’ve gathered everything there is to know about the cast.

Continue through the slideshow to learn more about the stars of Echo

Photos: Getty Images, Marvel Studios
