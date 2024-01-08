Emma Stone Jokingly Calls Taylor Swift an 'A--Hole' After Golden Globes 2024 Win

Emma Stone is jokingly calling out her longtime pal Taylor Swift!

On Sunday night (Jan. 7), the 35-year-old took home the award Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things at the 2024 Golden Globes.

After Emma‘s name was called, Taylor, 34, jumped up and started cheering for her.

In a press conference after the awards show, Emma shared her thoughts on Taylor‘s big reaction to her win.

“What an a–hole, am I right?” Emma said with a laugh when asked about Taylor‘s reaction by Fox News Digital.

“I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there,” Emma added. “She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there – but what an a–hole.”

Taylor‘s The Eras Tour movie was nominated Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, but ended up losing to Barbie.

