What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 5:43 pm

Eurovision 2024 - 9 Countries' Contestants Revealed!

Eurovision 2024 - 9 Countries' Contestants Revealed!

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is coming later this year, and several performers are already being announced as official contestants!

Several singers have been officially named as representatives for their countries for the annual song competition.

The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden, following the country’s win in 2023 with the song “Tattoo” by Loreen.

This year’s contest will be held at the Malmö Arena, and will consist of two semi-finals on May 7 and May 9, 2024, and a final on May 11, 2024.

It will be the third edition of the contest to take place in Malmö, which it also hosted in 1992 and 2013, and the seventh in Sweden, which last hosted it in Stockholm in 2016.

Click through to see the Eurovision 2024 contestants so far…

