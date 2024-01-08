Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

Golden Globes host Jo Koy is reacting to Taylor Swift‘s reaction over his NFL joke about her.

If you missed the live broadcast of the Globes, on stage, he said, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Taylor has spoken out about the NFL pointing cameras her way when she’s supporting Travis Kelce at his games, as it is out of her control.

Keep reading to find out Jo Koy’s reaction to Taylor Swift sipping her drink…

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all,” Jo said of the Taylor Swift joke.

ET‘s Denny Directo then suggested, “Maybe she was thirsty? Maybe she just needed to drink the champagne.”

“Aww, man,” Jo then replied.

You can watch a video of Jo‘s joke and Taylor‘s reaction here.