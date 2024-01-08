Marlee Matlin Reveals the Stunning Thing Ex-Boyfriend & Co-Star William Hurt Said to Her After She Won Her Oscar

Marlee Matlin is sharing her story.

The 58-year-old actress and author opened up about her experience at the Oscars in the new Dave Karger book, 50 Oscar Nights.

If you recall, the actress made history multiple times at 1987′s ceremony by winning at the age of 21, becoming both the first deaf person and youngest Best Actress to win for her work in Children of a Lesser God.

She attended the ceremony with her co-star and then-boyfriend William Hurt, who was also nominated that evening for Best Actor.

Now, she’s revealing what happened afterward.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Bill congratulated me when I got the award. After I won, I stopped to look at the monitor to see if he had won the Oscar that night,” she said.

“When I found out that he didn’t win, my heart sank. I was afraid to see how he was going to react later at home, the fact that I won and he didn’t.”

“After the ceremony, Bill held my hand, and we found our limo. We got inside, sat down, and he was just staring at me. I could see him thinking. He was very quiet. And he said, ‘So you have that little man there next to you. What makes you think you deserve it?’ I looked at him like, What do you mean? And he said, ‘A lot of people work a long time, especially the ones you were nominated with, for a lot of years to get what you got with one film,’” she said.

“I didn’t even dare to argue with him. I thought to myself, Is he right? I mean, he was. But was he not happy for me?”

At the time, Marlee was 19 years old and William was 35.

“I was too stunned to talk. But it made me stronger. It just bounced off my back. It was my time. It was my night. And it was the beginning of my career. So f— off. I left him a few months afterward, on July Fourth,” she said.

In 2010, in her memoir I’ll Scream Later, she wrote that William Hurt attacked her while she was sleeping, “threw me on the bed, started ripping off his clothes and mine” and raped her.

He issued a statement following the publication of her memoir, saying, “My own recollection is that we both apologized and both did a great deal to heal our lives. Of course, I did and do apologize for any pain I caused. And I know we both have grown. I wish Marlee and her family nothing but good.” He later died in 2022 at the age of 71.

Find out the oddest places where Oscar-winning stars keep their trophies.