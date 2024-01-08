Megan Thee Stallion Goes Blonde, Wears Form-Fitting Purple Dress at 'Mean Girls' Premiere with Renee Rapp

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off a fierce new look at the Mean Girls musical movie premiere!

The 28-year-old rapper joined the movie’s star Renee Rapp at the red carpet premiere on Monday evening (January 8) at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Megan and Renee collaborated on the song “Not My Fault” for the film’s soundtrack and the official music video was just released. Watch below!

The song is inspired by Cady Heron’s quote when she yells at Janis Ian, “You know what! It’s not my fault you’re like, in love with me, or something!”

The Mean Girls musical movie hits theaters on Friday and the original film’s star Lindsay Lohan helped celebrate at the red carpet premiere as well.

FYI: Renee is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.