Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special &amp; Interviews Promoting It

Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special & Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner &amp; Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 9:51 pm

Megan Thee Stallion Goes Blonde, Wears Form-Fitting Purple Dress at 'Mean Girls' Premiere with Renee Rapp

Megan Thee Stallion Goes Blonde, Wears Form-Fitting Purple Dress at 'Mean Girls' Premiere with Renee Rapp

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off a fierce new look at the Mean Girls musical movie premiere!

The 28-year-old rapper joined the movie’s star Renee Rapp at the red carpet premiere on Monday evening (January 8) at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Megan and Renee collaborated on the song “Not My Fault” for the film’s soundtrack and the official music video was just released. Watch below!

The song is inspired by Cady Heron’s quote when she yells at Janis Ian, “You know what! It’s not my fault you’re like, in love with me, or something!”

The Mean Girls musical movie hits theaters on Friday and the original film’s star Lindsay Lohan helped celebrate at the red carpet premiere as well.

FYI: Renee is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 01
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 02
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 03
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 04
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 05
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 06
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 07
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 08
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 09
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 10
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 11
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 12
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 13
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 14
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 15
megan thee stallion mean girls premiere with renee rapp 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: mean girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Renee Rapp