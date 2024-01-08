There Were 2 'Hunger Games' Reunions at Golden Globes 2024 - Check Out the Photos!

The Hunger Games fans got quite a treat on Sunday night (January 7) at the 2024 Golden Globes!

Franchise star Jennifer Lawrence had a reunion with one of her former co-stars at the awards show, where she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work in No Hard Feelings.

However, Jennifer‘s reunion wasn’t the only Hunger Games reunion that happened at the annual event!

Keep reading to find out more…

The most notable reunion that fans noticed and raved about on social media was between Jennifer and Lenny Kravitz.

Lenny, who was also nominated at the show for Best Original Song, for “Road to Freedom” from the film Rustin, played Cinna, who was Jennifer‘s character Katniss’ stylist in The Hunger Games movies!

“CINNA AND KATNISS REUNION 😭” one fan excitedly wrote on Twitter/X.

The other Hunger Games reunion that you may have missed was between Sam Claflin and Elizabeth Banks!

Sam, who played Finnick in three of the movies, was in attendance as he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work in Daisy Jones and the Six. Elizabeth, who played Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games, was in attendance as a presenter.

One fan took to Twitter/X to express how they would love a photo of Jennifer and Sam.

“we want a jennifer lawrence and sam claflin reunion picture please,” they wrote, with a gif of SpongeBob Squarepants sitting along at a diner.

When her category’s nominees were being announced, Jennifer had a funny moment when the camera panned to her as she was introduced.

