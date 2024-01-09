Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Jimmy Kimmel Feud, Claims He Didn't Accuse Him of Being on Any List

Aaron Rodgers is breaking his silence after what he said last week about Jimmy Kimmel.

Aaron went on The Pat McAfee Show last week and mentioned Jimmy’s name in association with the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Specifically, Aaron said, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out. I’ll tell you what, if that lists comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Jimmy slammed Aaron for mentioning him in association with any Epstein documents, and later, slammed Aaron again and reiterated that he’s never had any association with the disgraced financier. Jimmy‘s name was not featured in the documents that were unsealed.

Now, Aaron is speaking out for the first time since all of this went down.

Keep reading to find out more…

Aaron made his usual appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 9), where he said, “I don’t think he’s the P-word. I wish him the best. Again, I don’t give a sh-t what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said, and that I’m not accusing him of being on the list,” Aaron shared.

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of p-dophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that…I get it,” he continued.

He said he hoped “we can all move past this,” but did add that his issues with Jimmy go back years when Jimmy made “derogatory” comments about his anti-COVID vaccine stance.

Jimmy requested an apology from Aaron, but he did not end up issued any apology.