'Mean Girls' (2024) Cast Celebrates Musical Movie at NYC Premiere - Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer & Tracy Spiridakos Have Been Quietly Dating for Years (Report)

Lip Reader Reveals Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet's Playful Golden Globes Banter, Including an 'I Love You' (Report)

Jared Leto Goes Viral for Bizarre Golden Globes Moment, Appeared to Be Abandoned by Tablemates

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 2:24 am

Alaqua Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, & More Stars Celebrate Marvel's 'Echo' at Launch Event

Alaqua Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, & More Stars Celebrate Marvel's 'Echo' at Launch Event

The stars of Marvel Studios’ Echo are gathering to celebrate the series’ premiere!

A launch event for the show took place on Monday night (January 8) at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

Alaqua Cox will make her second Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in Echo, and this time, she’s in the lead role!

Other stars who were present at the launch event include Vincent D’Onofrio, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Tantoo Cardinal, Chaske Spencer, Dannie McCallum, and Cody Lightning.

Director and executive producer Sydney Freeland was also present.

Echo‘s official synopsis reads: “The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

The series premieres on Tuesday (January 9) on Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from Marvel’s Echo launch event…
