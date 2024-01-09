'Anatomy of a Fall' Actor Samuel Theis Accused of Sexual Assault by Crew Member on Upcoming Movie

Samuel Theis has been accused of rape by a crew member who worked on his upcoming movie Je te jure, which he directed.

The 45-year-old actor and filmmaker is best known for his performance in the new movie Anatomy of a Fall, which just won two awards at the Golden Globes.

Samuel plays the husband of Sandra Huller‘s character in the movie.

French newspaper Liberation reported that a male crew member accused Samuel of rape during a cast and crew party that took place at an apartment halfway through the shoot of Je te jure. The anonymous crew member says that he stayed at the apartment as he was inebriated and he claims that Samuel raped him in the early morning hours.

Samuel claims that the encounter was consensual.

Instead of being fired from the project, producers figured out a way for Samuel to continue directing the movie without being in the room.

Variety reports that the solution was “to remove Theis physically from the set and have him direct it remotely. Theis would come in the morning before the start of the shoot to lay everything out and would go into another room. Actors could come to him if they needed to, and Theis would communicate with crew members via monitors.”

It was reported that the crew member filed a police report against Theis, but the director’s attorney said she isn’t aware of the complaint.

“The only investigation on this case was ordered by the production and carried out by an independent organization. It was delivered in September and it was 300 pages long — the conclusion is that there were no elements qualifying what happened of a sexual assault,” the attorney said.