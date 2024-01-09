Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

'Mean Girls' (2024) Cast Celebrates Musical Movie at NYC Premiere - Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Jared Leto Goes Viral for Bizarre Golden Globes Moment, Appeared to Be Abandoned by Tablemates

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 12:34 pm

Barry Keoghan Confirms Split With Alyson Sandro After Welcoming Baby Brando

Barry Keoghan Confirms Split With Alyson Sandro After Welcoming Baby Brando

Barry Keoghan is opening up about his personal life.

The 31-year-old Saltburn star got candid in a new GQ profile about his relationship status, confirming that he and girlfriend Alyson Sandro broke up after welcoming son Brando.

During the conversation, he spoke about welcoming Brando, who was born right in the middle of shooting on Saltburn.

“They gave me a day off. Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings—boom!” he laughed.

“You see me tired…yeah. Brando. Good ol’ Brando.”

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say—yeah,” he continued.

Back in July, the UK tabloids reported that they’d split.

“She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother,” he said, offering nothing further about the situation, as the author noted.

The now-exes met in 2021 at a bar in London, welcoming their son in August 2022.

