Barry Keoghan Had a Case of Flesh-Eating Disease & Could Have Died, Arm Scar Story Revealed!

Barry Keoghan survived something extremely serious.

The 31-year-old Saltburn star revealed he survived a case of necrotizing fasciitis, otherwise known as flesh-eating disease, in his new GQ cover story.

Writer Alex Pappademas detailed the scene while interviewing the actor on the rooftop pool deck at the Four Seasons in Hollywood, and revealed some shocking details.

“We stake out a cabana with better, hotter exposure. Keoghan peels off his shirt, revealing a slightly pale, compactly muscled chest and the gnarly scar tissue that winds its way up his arm like a snake tattoo,” the writer notes.

“A souvenir from a case of necrotizing fasciitis -a.k.a. flesh-eating disease-he caught a few years ago, right before The Banshees of Inisherin started shooting. One in five cases are fatal; amputation, he says, was on the table. He remembers saying to the doctors, But I’m not gonna die, right? and the doctors saying, Well, we don’t know. [Director Martin] McDonagh remembers coming to see him just before shooting was set to begin.”

“I’m not sure if he was on a lot of meds, but he seemed to shrug it off. We were only about four days out from shooting, and his arm was puffed up. But he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I’m going to be fine—I’ll see you on Tuesday.’ I went to the hospital thinking, Sh-t—is he going to die? Let alone, is he going to make the movie. But I came out of there energized and looking forward to it,” the Banshees director explained.

Barry went on to say that he remembers the heart monitor beeping in the background and the director saying to remember this when he’s nominated for an Oscar. (He was, but eventually lost to Ke Huy Quan – but at least he got to keep his arm.)

We’re so glad he’s okay!

