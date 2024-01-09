Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 1:20 pm

Disney+ Cancels 1 TV Show in 2024, Renews 1 'Star Wars' Show!

Disney+ Cancels 1 TV Show in 2024, Renews 1 'Star Wars' Show!

We’re only 9 days into the new year and Disney+ has already announced a cancellation, and a renewal (kind of!)

The Disney+ cancellation actually marks the first TV show cancellation of the year, unfortunately. And then there’s some big Star Wars-related news that fans will be happy to see!

Keep reading to find out more…

See the two announcements Disney+ has made so far in 2024…

American Born Chinese – Canceled After 1 Season

Unfortunately, Disney+ has decided to cancel American Born Chinese after only one season. The show co-starred Oscar winners Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh.

The series debuted in May 2023, and the cast’s options for a second season expired yesterday, Deadline reports. The show could still be shopped elsewhere.

Ahsoka – Season 2 In the Works!

Disney+ essentially announced that Ahsoka has been renewed…in so many words. Lucasfilm confirmed that a second season is in development with creator Dave Filoni, Variety reports, meaning that a second season is coming.

The season 1 finale aired on October 3, 2023, so it’s been a few weeks and fans have been eagerly awaiting this news!

Meanwhile, Disney+ canceled 7 TV shows in 2023 and announced 1 is coming to an end in 2024.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney+
Posted to: Disney Plus, Extended, Slideshow, Television