Disney+ Cancels 1 TV Show in 2024, Renews 1 'Star Wars' Show!

We’re only 9 days into the new year and Disney+ has already announced a cancellation, and a renewal (kind of!)

The Disney+ cancellation actually marks the first TV show cancellation of the year, unfortunately. And then there’s some big Star Wars-related news that fans will be happy to see!

Keep reading to find out more…

See the two announcements Disney+ has made so far in 2024…

American Born Chinese – Canceled After 1 Season

Unfortunately, Disney+ has decided to cancel American Born Chinese after only one season. The show co-starred Oscar winners Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh.

The series debuted in May 2023, and the cast’s options for a second season expired yesterday, Deadline reports. The show could still be shopped elsewhere.

Ahsoka – Season 2 In the Works!

Disney+ essentially announced that Ahsoka has been renewed…in so many words. Lucasfilm confirmed that a second season is in development with creator Dave Filoni, Variety reports, meaning that a second season is coming.

The season 1 finale aired on October 3, 2023, so it’s been a few weeks and fans have been eagerly awaiting this news!

