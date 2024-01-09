Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special & Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Tue, 09 January 2024

Fans Offer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Smart Advice for Her Own Safety After 'Harry Potter' Broadway Date

Fans have some smart advice for Gypsy Rose Blanchard after she shared details about her date night on social media.

The 32-year-old, who was just released from prison, attended a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway on Saturday night (January 6) in New York City.

Gypsy took her first-ever trip to New York this week to promote her Lifetime docu-series and she got to see her first Broadway show on the trip.

In a video posted to her Instagram account before the show started, Gypsy and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson showed off the view from their seats and told fans they’d share thoughts on the play after the performance ended.

Well, some fans were concerned by the post, for a good reason.

“Don’t post your location until after you’ve left it, Gypsy. Just as extra precaution for yourself, lots of crazies out there!” one fan commented. The comment is the top comment on the post with more than 21,000 likes.

Someone else responded to the comment, “this was such a nice way to word it compared to some of these comments!”

Another person said, “Please be careful posting where you are. You have a large following now and there are so many sick people out there. So many crazies. Please be safe ❤️”

Hopefully Gypsy will take this advice to heart!

The Act actress Patricia Arquette has spoken out with comments about Gypsy being released from prison.

