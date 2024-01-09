Florence Pugh Goes Shopping in L.A. After 'Oppenheimer' Golden Globes Win!

Florence Pugh is stepping out for some shopping after attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The 28-year-old actress represented Oppenheimer at the event on Sunday night (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Christopher Nolan film took home five awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

On Monday (January 8), Florence was spotted doing some shopping at the Fred Segal store in Los Angeles.

She was accompanied by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

The Black Widow star wore a casual all-black ensemble accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

