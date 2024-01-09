Top Stories
Florence Pugh Goes Shopping in L.A. After 'Oppenheimer' Golden Globes Win!

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 12:22 am

Florence Pugh Goes Shopping in L.A. After 'Oppenheimer' Golden Globes Win!

Florence Pugh is stepping out for some shopping after attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The 28-year-old actress represented Oppenheimer at the event on Sunday night (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Christopher Nolan film took home five awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

See the complete 2024 Golden Globes winners list!

On Monday (January 8), Florence was spotted doing some shopping at the Fred Segal store in Los Angeles.

She was accompanied by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

The Black Widow star wore a casual all-black ensemble accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

Learn more about Florence Pugh‘s night at the Golden Globes, including who she brought as her date!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Florence Pugh out and about in Los Angeles…
