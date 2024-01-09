Hailee Steinfeld Dodged Questions About Boyfriend Josh Allen & Engagement Rumors at Golden Globes 2024

Hailee Steinfeld doesn’t want to talk about her relationship with boyfriend, Buffalo Bills football player Josh Allen.

The 27-year-old actress dodged questions about her boyfriend while attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hailee was at the show to support her animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was nominated for two awards.

On the red carpet, reporters tried to bring up Josh several times.

Keep reading to find out more…

E! News asked about the rumors that she would be wearing a ring on THAT finger at the Globes and Hailee pointed out the deer-shaped ring she was wearing instead. She said, “I got a cute little doe happening. No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute.”

The reporter added, “What is it about a sports man?” Hailee responded, “Listen, what isn’t it about. Come on now.”

When Hailee walked by USA Today‘s spot on the carpet, the newspaper’s reporter held up a Buffalo Bills jersey and asked her, “How we feeling about tonight?”

Hailee replied, “Real good.” She then pointed out that the jersey had the wrong number on it, as it didn’t have Josh‘s number.

Read all about Josh‘s dating history!