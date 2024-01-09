Jennifer Aniston Hosts 'Past Lives' Screening to Support Greta Lee During Golden Globes Weekend

Ahead of the Golden Globes, Jennifer Aniston showed support for her The Morning Show co-star Greta Lee!

The Friends actress hosted and moderated a screening of the A24 movie Past Lives on Thursday (January 4) at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Jennifer and Greta posed for photos alongside director Celine Song at the event.

Past Lives was nominated for five awards at the Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Non-English Language Film, Best Actress – Drama for Greta, and both Best Director and Best Screenplay for Celine.

The Morning Show was nominated for Best Television Series – Drama.

Unfortunately neither project picked up any wins at the show.

Greta and Celine both ended up on our best dressed list for the Golden Globes. Make sure to check out the full ranking!