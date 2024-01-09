Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers as a 'Hamster-Brained Man,' Doesn't Expect an Apology for Epstein Accusation

Jimmy Kimmel did a seven minute-long monologue about the drama that ensued between him and Aaron Rodgers.

If you didn’t see, Aaron went on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show last week and claimed that Jimmy‘s name would be uncovered as one of the people mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein documents. The documents were released, and Jimmy was not named, despite there being several celebrities who were.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (January 8), Jimmy spoke out about what went down…and he’s reiterating that he has no association with Epstein, and wants an apology.

“[Rodgers] said I was hoping it wouldn’t [come out] and that he was going to pop a bottle of something to celebrate when he did,” Jimmy said. “And then it did come out, and of course, my name wasn’t on it and isn’t on it, and won’t ever be on.”

Jimmy confirmed, “I’m not on the list. I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever. I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that, we should do it in court so that he can share his proof with a judge.”

About the conspiracy theories surrounding his name being on some lists, he shared, “A lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey’s once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children. I know this because I hear from these people often. My wife hears from them. My kids hear from them. My poor mailman hears from these people. And now we’re hearing from lots more of them thanks to Aaron Rodgers.”

He then spoke to the argument that he often speaks out about public figures, like Donald Trump, during his monologues.

“As far as the ‘Well, you say things about people all the time’ argument goes, yes, I do. It’s not the same. It’s not even close to the same,” he continued. “We say a lot of things on this show. We don’t make up lies. In fact, we have a team of people who work very hard to sift through facts and reputable sources before I make a joke, and that’s an important distinction – a joke about someone.”

Jimmy then said that if he did something wrong, he would apologize. “Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do. Which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won’t. If he does, you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won’t do that. My guess is that he won’t apologize. I hope I’m wrong.”

Jimmy also didn’t hold back while dissing Aaron, too.

“We learned during COVID, somehow he knows more about science than scientists. A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body, is an expert in the field of immunology. He put on a magic helmet, and that G made him a genius. Aaron got two As on his report card, they were both in the word ‘Aaron,’ OK? Can you imagine that this hamster-brained man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts?” he shared.

Watch the monologue below…