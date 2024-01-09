Pedro Pascal Explains Arm Injury, Plus Find Out If It Will Affect 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Pedro Pascal revealed at the Golden Globes that he had injured his arm and now we know a little more about what happened.

The 48-year-old actor walked the red carpet with his arm in a sling at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Pedro didn’t confirm if his arm is broken or just sprained, but he revealed how the injury happened.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I fell,” he told the Associated Press. “Be careful. It can happen to anybody.”

Deadline reports that Pedro‘s injury will NOT affect production on season two of The Last of Us, which is expected to begin in February 2024.

A new cast member was just announced for the second season of the hit HBO series.