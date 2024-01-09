Rachel Leviss Details Her First Hookup with Tom Sandoval, Reveals Everything That Happened Leading Up to First Kiss

Rachel Leviss (formerly known as Raquel Leviss) is detailing her first sexual encounter with Tom Sandoval.

The night of their first hookup happened after they were out together at The Abbey in West Hollywood. They made their way back to Sandoval‘s home, where they spent time in his backyard. Ariana Madix, his girlfriend at the time, was asleep upstairs.

On the first episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast, she shared, “We go in the back, and the sliding door isn’t unlocked, so he was like, ‘Well, we’ve got the fire pit here,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, the fire pit’s cool, we can just keep talking.’ We got the fire pit going, we’re chatting, and then he goes, ‘You know what the best thing about this pool is? That it’s heated,’” she recalled.

“I took my jeans off, and I had this corset top on, so I left that on, and I was in my underwear, and I went in his pool and it was heated,” she shared. Tom apparently stripped to his boxers and initially stayed at the far end of the pool. However, he eventually approached her.

“And then he looked at me a certain way and then he grabbed me, spun me and kissed me and I was like surprised but like happy,” Rachel said, adding, “Ugh, so bad, so embarrassing.”

“I knew it was wrong, Tom knew it was wrong. Right after Tom kissed me, he like sat on the stair of the pool and he was like, hands on his face, his mind must have been running a million miles a minute, contemplating what to do,” she added. She then addressed how far their first encounter actually went, saying, “It was very bad.”

