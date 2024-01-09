Renee Rapp Speaks to 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Exit

Fans were shocked when they heard that Renee Rapp was exiting The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The show was renewed for a second season in late 2022, and made the announcement that she’d be stepping away in the summer of 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

At the time, she shared, “[The Sex Lives of College Girls] moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community. A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. she’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that bitch more than you know,” she continued.

Now, in a new Vanity Fair profile, the Mean Girls star told the publication, “The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person. And I think that is a difference from things I’ve experienced in the past.” She did not elaborate further.

The Max series was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble and also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.