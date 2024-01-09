Selena Gomez Talks Filming 'Emilia Perez' Musical Movie, Reveals If She Would Be In a Broadway Musical

Selena Gomez is opening up about her upcoming movie Emilia Perez!

The 31-year-old actress, singer and entrepreneur filmed the new movie in the spring and summer of 2023, alongside co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez.

After filming wrapped in June 2023, Selena shared on Instagram that she “loved every moment” of being in Paris for the movie, and that working on it “completely changed my life.”

Now, during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, Selena dished on how it was filming the movie and shared how she used going to rehab as a moment to relate to her character.

Keep reading to see what she said…

“I just finished this movie, this Jacques Audiard film, and it’s all in Spanish, and it’s a musical. It was one of the most challenging things that I’d done,” she shared, teasing that it’s meant to “come out next year,” which is likely in 2024.

While filming, Selena reveals a moment where she pulled on her experience going to rehab for a part of the movie.

“I’m excited for that because, for example, there’s this scene where I’m being left — I’m not giving anything away. And I remember I channeled the moment when I had to go to rehab for the first time, and leaving,” the actress shared. “I remember I told my costar that’s what I was feeling in the moment, and I just felt like it was getting that out when I remembered that first moment and being terrified. So it felt really cathartic.”

“I feel like I have these moments in my life that have happened and I’m able to use that and it actually feels great,” Selena added. “It feels like after a good cry or something. It’s a good feeling.”

Emilia Perez is set to star Trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón as “a feared, on-the-run Mexican cartel leader who has a sex change to get away from the law and become the woman he’s always wanted to be,” according to Variety.

After working on the upcoming movie musical, Selena revealed if she has ever considered doing a Broadway musical.

“I haven’t. I think I would like to, I’m not sure I’m there yet because I think I’d still be a little nervous,” she said.

Selena noted that it would, of course, be very different than performing her own concerts.

If you missed it, on that same podcast episode, Selena teased an end to her music career…