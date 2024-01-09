Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

The Mandalorian is heading to the big screen soon.

The character from the hit Disney+ series is getting his own theatrical film, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm announced Tuesday (December 9), via TVLine.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production sometime in 2024.

Jon Favreau, the showrunner of The Mandalorian, will also direct the project.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” he said in a statement.

Pedro Pascal stars as the titular character in the TV series, but his involvement in the movie has not yet been confirmed.

