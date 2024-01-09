Top Stories
The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Shanna Moakler Reveals Alleged Reason Why She &amp; Travis Barker Split Up, Slams Kardashian-Jenner Family

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 9:57 pm

Taylor Swift Braves Rainy Weather for Late-Night Studio Session in NYC

Taylor Swift is back in the studio!

The 34-year-old “You Belong With Me” singer braved the rainy weather as she arrived at Electric Lady Studios on Tuesday night (January 9) in New York City.

For her time at the studio, Taylor wore a brown coat over a green sweater-dress paired with knee-high black boots.

Taylor recently returned home to NYC after attending the 2024 Golden Globes over the weekend in L.A. with close friend Keleigh Teller. Taylor‘s The Eras Tour film was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, however, Barbie ended up winning the award.

While she was at the awards show, Taylor went viral for a gossip session with Selena Gomez, who recently revealed what the two were REALLY talking about.

