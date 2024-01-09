The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release: 'She Deserves Freedom'

Joey King is speaking out for the first time since Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison.

The 24-year-old actress portrayed Gypsy in the Hulu limited series The Act, which was released back in spring 2019.

Gypsy, who is a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, was released from prison on December 28 after serving eight years for her role in the murder of her mother.

Patricia Arquette, who played the mother in the series, has already spoken out about Gypsy‘s release and now Joey is sharing her thoughts as well.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joey was approached by paparazzi while on a hike in Los Angeles on Monday (January 8) and was asked for her thoughts about Gypsy.

“I’m so happy that she’s released,” Joey said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so happy for her. She deserves freedom.”

Fans have been offering Gypsy some smart safety advice amid her release from prison.