Tina Fey to Star in Netflix Series 'The Four Seasons' Based on 1981 Movie

Tina Fey is heading back to television for her first starring role since 30 Rock!

The beloved actress and comedian will be starring in the upcoming Netflix series The Four Seasons, which she is co-creating with fellow 30 Rock alums Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, according to Deadline.

The series is based on the 1981 movie of the same name, which was written and directed by Alan Alda. He also starred in the movie alongside Carol Burnett.

The film is about “three couples who vacation together every season. After one divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are stronger than those which might pull them apart.”

The eight-episode first season will be written by Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield and they are also serving as executive producers.

Tina previously worked with Netflix on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a show she co-created. The streamer also just picked up the third season of her show Girls5eva after it was dropped by Peacock.

Tina and the cast of the new Mean Girls movie just walked the red carpet at the NYC premiere!