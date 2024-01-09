Travis Kelce Reveals the Most Famous Person in His Phone (And It's Not Who You Think!)

Travis Kelce is revealing who’s in his phone – and he’s not giving us the easy answer.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked to name the most famous person on his phone in a fun challenge from his team’s social camp.

“The easy answer?” Travis said with a smile. “You guys know the easy answer,” clearly referring to his massively famous girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Keep reading to find out more…

Instead, he gave another pick: Justin Timberlake, but he clarified that there’s “not a chance” the singer would pick up the phone if he dialed him on the spot.

“I appreciate you, Justin,” Travis added, “but he’s a busy man.”

One of Taylor Swift‘s interviews from 2009 has resurfaced and a quote she gave about dating is going viral again.

Watch the fun moment…