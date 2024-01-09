Top Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Are Meryl Streep &amp; Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 3:02 pm

Travis Kelce Reveals the Most Famous Person in His Phone (And It's Not Who You Think!)

Travis Kelce Reveals the Most Famous Person in His Phone (And It's Not Who You Think!)

Travis Kelce is revealing who’s in his phone – and he’s not giving us the easy answer.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked to name the most famous person on his phone in a fun challenge from his team’s social camp.

“The easy answer?” Travis said with a smile. “You guys know the easy answer,” clearly referring to his massively famous girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Keep reading to find out more…

Instead, he gave another pick: Justin Timberlake, but he clarified that there’s “not a chance” the singer would pick up the phone if he dialed him on the spot.

“I appreciate you, Justin,” Travis added, “but he’s a busy man.”

One of Taylor Swift‘s interviews from 2009 has resurfaced and a quote she gave about dating is going viral again.

Watch the fun moment…

@chiefs We all know who the easy answer is 😉😂 #minimic #chiefs #famous #qotd ♬ original sound – Chiefs

