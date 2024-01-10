10+ 'Twilight' Actors Are Parents, Including 1 Star Who is Expecting Their First Child!

Twilight recently celebrated it’s 15 year anniversary since the first movie premiered in theaters!

The five-part movie franchise, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, became an instant fan-favorite series, and amassed over $3 billion at the global box office.

In April 2023, it was revealed that a television adaptation is in the works.

Since the first movie debuted in 2008, many of the stars of the franchise have become parents, welcoming their first child, expanding their family, and there have even being babies born within the last couple of years.

We’re taking a look at all of the Twilight Saga stars who are parents!

Scroll through the list of Twilight stars who have had children in the years since the franchise first began…