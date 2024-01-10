Aaron Rodgers Gets Booted From 'The Pat McAfee Show' Amid Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

Aaron Rodgers will no longer make guest appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

The news comes amid controversial comments he made regarding Jimmy Kimmel, the host said on Wednesday (January 10), suggesting that the late night host’s name would appear on documents linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

Jimmy hit back, threatening to sue the football player in response, which Aaron then responded to.

Shortly after the incident, Pat McAfee apologized to Jimmy on-air saying, “We apologize for being a part of it.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer. He’s a four-time MVP. He’s a massive piece of the NFL story whenever you go back and tell it. He will be a huge part of it,” he said, via The Wrap.

“We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions do piss off a lot of people. I’m pumped that that is no longer every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks,” he continued.

“On Friday I obviously threw us into the fire as well. I forever stand by that. Everything else, though, just can’t do that and not what we want to be known for.”

He also noted that he is personally looking forward to things calming down saying, “The way it ended, it got real loud, real loud….I’m happy that is not going to be my mentions going forward, which is great news.”

Find out how Aaron Rodgers responded to the feud.