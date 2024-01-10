Adan Canto's Wife Stephanie Ann Pays Tribute After His Tragic Death at 42

Adan Canto‘s wife Stephanie has released a statement after the tragic death of her husband at the young age of 42.

If you did not see the shocking news, the 42-year-old The Cleaning Lady actor passed away on Monday (January 8) after privately battling appendiceal cancer.

Keep reading to find out more…

Stephanie took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband.

She quoted the following Bible verse: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Mathew 6:19-21

She also wrote, “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon 💔.” She included a selfie of the two of them together.

Stephanie Ann and Adan married in 2017 and have two young children: son, Roman, 3, and daughter, Eve, 1.

Our continued thoughts are with Adan Canto‘s loved ones during this time. RIP.