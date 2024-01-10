Ansel Elgort Returns to 'Chase Down Stories' In 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Max has debuted the brand new trailer for the upcoming second season of Tokyo Vice!

Ansel Elgort stars in the drama as journalist Jake Adelstein, whose real life, first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat has loosely inspired the show.

Get more info and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Season two, filmed on location in Tokyo, takes us deeper into the city’s criminal underworld as Adelstein (Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger.

Also starring in the series are returning actors Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu and Ayumi Ito, as well as new series regulars Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya.

Tokyo Vice season two is set to debut on Thursday, February 8th on Max with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly for eight weeks.

