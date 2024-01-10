BAFTAs 2024 Rising Star Nominees Revealed!

The 2024 BAFTA Rising Star nominees have been revealed!

The British Academy announced the nominees for its only film award voted on by the public on Wednesday (Jan. 10).

“The nominees consist of five actors who have each demonstrated their remarkable talent in film over the past year, having captured the imagination of both the public and film industry alike,” BAFTA said in a statement, via THR.

The jury, chaired by Anna Higgs, BAFTA’s film committee chair, included Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Himesh Patel, casting directors Lucy Bevan and Nina Gold, film producer Adam Ackland and industry specialists.

Previous winners have included Tom Hardy, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright and Tom Holland.

Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA. The winner of the BAFTA Rising Star 2024 award will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 18 at Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

2024 BAFTA RISING STAR NOMINEES

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)

Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms, The Bear)

Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play, Bridgerton)

Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex)

Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me)

