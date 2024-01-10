'Below Deck' Season 11 Cast - 2 Returning Stars, 1 Longtime Star Exits, 1 Jumps Ship From Another Series & 7 New Crew Members Join

The upcoming 11th season of Below Deck is going to look both different and familiar at the same time!

The Bravo series, which is the first in the Below Deck franchise, will return with a new season in February, and like every other season, there are some changes in the cast.

In the new season, the crew, which features new and returning cast members, work aboard motor yacht St. David, cruising around the Caribbean country Grenada, as they meet the “ever-changing needs of demanding clients while visiting the world’s most beautiful destinations.”

Bravo teases, “Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada.”

With the new season coming out, premiering Monday, February 5th at 9pm ET/PT with a 75-minute episode – we are taking a look at the entire cast of returning stars, the longtime star who left the show and all of the new crew members joining the franchise!

