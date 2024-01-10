Dan Levy Shares Thoughts on 'The Idol' & Reveals Whether He Finished Watching the Show

Dan Levy is opening up about his deleted scene in Max’s extremely sexual and controversial drama, The Idol.

The show premiered in June 2023 and was cancelled after one five-episode season due to backlash.

Critics argued that the show promotes rape culture, toxic masculinity, and the hypersexualization of women.

The Schitt’s Creek star played a publicist in the series, but only appeared in the first episode after his other scene didn’t make the final cut.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, he explained why the scene was cut and revealed if he watched all the episodes.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

A fan asked Dan on the show: “Why were your scenes cut from The Idol, and what did you really think of the show?”

The actor seemed a bit caught off guard at first but replied, “I think it was only one scene that was cut. And I didn’t…well, I was busy…making my movie at the time when it came out. So I only really saw, like, my episode and I haven’t caught up.”

Dan recently promoted his new Netflix movie Good Grief in New York City.

Watch Dan Levy talk about The Idol here!