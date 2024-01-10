Emmys Presenters List for 2023's Delayed Show - First Wave of Celebrities Announced!

The first group of celebrities set to present awards at the Emmys have been revealed!

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the Emmy Awards are set to take place on Monday (January 15). These are actually the 2023 Emmy Awards, despite airing in 2024. Find out why the show, which usually airs in September, is actually airing in January.

Emmys Presenters List

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series; (Saturday Night Live) – Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) – Outstanding Talk Series; Outstanding Writing, Variety Series

Dame Joan Collins (American Horror Story)

Jon Cryer (Extended Family)

Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Jodie Foster (True Detective)

Marla Gibbs (Grey’s Anatomy)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Jon Hamm (Fargo, Grimsburg)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) – Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Ken Jeong (I Can See Your Voice)

Rob McElhenney (Welcome to Wrexham) – WINNER, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Joel McHale (Animal Control)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) – Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) – Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama Series; (Saturday Night Live) – Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy Series; (Patagonia) – Outstanding Narrator

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) – Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Taylor Tomlinson (After Midnight)

Hannah Waddingham (Krapopolis, Ted Lasso) – Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

See the full list of nominees for the 2023 Emmys right here.