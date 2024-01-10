Jacob Elordi Rocks Throwback Bucket Hat During Outing Following BAFTAs Rising Star Nomination

Jacob Elordi is showing off his sense of style following news of an exciting nomination.

On Wednesday (January 10), it was revealed that the 26-year-old Saltburn star was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2024 BAFTAs.

He faces off against a talented group of stars, including Phoebe Dynevor and Ayo Edebiri for the honor, and we’ll figure out who is taking it home in February.

That same day, Jacob was spotted running out to gas up his car in Los Angeles.

Jacob looked cool for the outing, wearing a camo bucket hat, which he paired with a pair of light-wash jeans. He honed in on the vintage vibe of his look with an old-school Warner Bros. sweatshirt that featured Bugs Bunny chomping on a carrot.

If you missed it, earlier this week we learned that Jacob was replacing a very famous star in a new role.

