Jennifer Lopez Mocks Her Multiple Marriages in New Music Video, Reacts to Bringing Brie Larson to Tears at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her upcoming music, as well as a headline-making recent interaction.

The 54-year-old This Is Me…Now superstar spoke out about her new record in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1.

During the conversation, J. Lo spoke about new single “Can’t Get Enough,” with a music video that pokes fun at her multiple marriages, her recent interaction at the 2024 Golden Globes that left Brie Larson teary-eyed, where she’s at today musically, and much more.

