Josh Hutcherson Reacts to Resurfaced Viral 'Whistle' Video, Reveals His Brother Explained It To Him

Josh Hutcherson is opening up about the “Whistle” fan edit video that has been going viral on TikTok!

The 31-year-old actor recently talked about the resurgence of the nearly ten year old video, thanks to a repost on TikTok, and he revealed how his brother had to loop him in to what was going on.

“I love it. It’s great,” he told ET. “Somebody said it became, like, the new Rickroll… I’m like, this is just wild and I don’t know why.”

However, since he’s not on social media, Josh admits he didn’t understand why “some old photoshoot” was going viral.

“Then finally, over the holidays, my brother and his boyfriend were like, ‘We need to sit you down and explain to you what’s happening online,” Josh shared. “And so they gave me a rundown. They showed me all these videos and we were all laughing about it.”

Check out the “Whistle” video HERE!

“When somebody first told me, ‘The Whistle Song,’ I, in my mind, went to [Too $hort's] ‘Blow The Whistle,’” he continued, with a laugh. “And then when I saw it, I was like, oh, it’s that whistle [Flo Rida's 'Whistle']. Ah, OK. I don’t get it, but I’m here for it.”

Pictured here: Josh leaving his hotel on Tuesday (January 9) while doing press for his new movie The Beekeeper in New York City.

