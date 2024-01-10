Keira Knightley Films New Netflix Series 'Black Doves' in London

Keira Knightley is hard at work on her new Netflix thriller series.

The 38-year-old actress spent the day filming scenes for Black Doves on Sunday (January 7) in London, England.

For her time on set, Keira wore a brown coat over a brown sweater and gray pants paired with a yellow scarf.

Written by Giri/Haji showrunner Joe Barton, Black Doves will follow Keira as Helen, “a woman with a secret identity who embarks on a passionate affair. When her lover falls victim to London’s shadowy underworld, Helen’s employers send an old friend, Sam, to protect her. The two of them soon embark on a high octane adventure set against a backdrop of diplomatic tension and Christmas,” according to Variety.

Keira also has a new sci-fi thriller movie in the works.