Wed, 10 January 2024 at 12:59 am

Keira Knightley Films New Netflix Series 'Black Doves' in London

Keira Knightley Films New Netflix Series 'Black Doves' in London

Keira Knightley is hard at work on her new Netflix thriller series.

The 38-year-old actress spent the day filming scenes for Black Doves on Sunday (January 7) in London, England.

For her time on set, Keira wore a brown coat over a brown sweater and gray pants paired with a yellow scarf.

Written by Giri/Haji showrunner Joe Barton, Black Doves will follow Keira as Helen, “a woman with a secret identity who embarks on a passionate affair. When her lover falls victim to London’s shadowy underworld, Helen’s employers send an old friend, Sam, to protect her. The two of them soon embark on a high octane adventure set against a backdrop of diplomatic tension and Christmas,” according to Variety.

Keira also has a new sci-fi thriller movie in the works.
Photos: Backgrid USA
