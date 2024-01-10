Netflix Teases 'Young Royals' Season 3, Omar Rudberg & Edvin Ryding Star In First Look Photos

Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding are back for the upcoming third season of Young Royals and Netflix just debuted the first look photos!

The two young stars reprise their fan-favorite roles of Simon and Wilhelm in the final season of the series and they are featured in most of the new stills.

Here’s a series synopsis: When Prince Wilhelm (Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations – but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty.

Also starring in the show are Nikita Uggla, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Pernilla August.

Young Royals‘ upcoming third and final season does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned!

