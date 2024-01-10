SAG Awards 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed

The nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are in!

This year, the SAG Awards will be held on Saturday, February 24 in an event that will stream on Netflix!

To no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer and Barbie are leading the pack with the most nominations this year at four each.

Keep reading to see the full list..

See the full list of nominees below…

Movie Nominations

MOTION PICTURE CAST

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1

TV Nominations

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quionta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTOR

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Belle Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, BEEF

MALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, BEEF

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Ahsoka

Barry

BEEF

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Find out who is receiving the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award this year!