SAG Awards 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed
The nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are in!
This year, the SAG Awards will be held on Saturday, February 24 in an event that will stream on Netflix!
To no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer and Barbie are leading the pack with the most nominations this year at four each.
Keep reading to see the full list..
See the full list of nominees below…
Movie Nominations
MOTION PICTURE CAST
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1
TV Nominations
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quionta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTOR
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Belle Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, BEEF
MALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, BEEF
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Ahsoka
Barry
BEEF
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
Find out who is receiving the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award this year!