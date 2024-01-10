Top Stories
The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release

2024 SAG Award Nominations Revealed!

Wed, 10 January 2024 at 10:19 am

SAG Awards 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed

The nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are in!

This year, the SAG Awards will be held on Saturday, February 24 in an event that will stream on Netflix!

To no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer and Barbie are leading the pack with the most nominations this year at four each.

Keep reading to see the full list..

See the full list of nominees below…

Movie Nominations

MOTION PICTURE CAST
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

STUNT ENSEMBLE
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1

TV Nominations

DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quionta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTOR
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Belle Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, BEEF

MALE ACTOR IN A TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, BEEF

STUNT ENSEMBLE
Ahsoka
Barry
BEEF
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

