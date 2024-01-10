Selena Gomez Announces Another Social Media Break

Selena Gomez is once again taking time away from social media.

The 31-year-old actress and singer shared on her Instagram Story that she’s logging off “for a while.”

“I’m off social media for a while,” she wrote, adding that she was “focusing on what really matters” alongside a video of her boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with two kids.

Keep reading to find out more…

In October, she revealed that she would be stepping back from her socials “because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world.”

Her most recent social media break announcement comes after she shared a photo kissing boyfriend Benny at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday (January 8), writing “I won.”

She also deactivated in February of 2023 following weeks of feud rumors.

It also comes after a social media frenzy involving Selena, Taylor Swift, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Find out what happened.