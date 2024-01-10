Wed, 10 January 2024 at 10:57 am
Simone Biles Addresses Meeting Husband Jonathan Owens on Raya, Medicine for Anxiety & Whether She'll Return for the Paris Olympics
Simone Biles is opening up about her life and career.
The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast got candid in an interview with Vanity Fair, out now.
During the conversation, she spoke about her husband Jonathan Owens, her chances at returning to the Olympics, grappling with fame and anxiety, and much more.
Click through to find out what Simone Biles had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles, Slideshow